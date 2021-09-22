Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 98.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

