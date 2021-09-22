VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02. Approximately 5,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.