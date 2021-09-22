Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $336.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

