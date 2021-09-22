Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,122. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

