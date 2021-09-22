Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Up 22.0% in August

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,122. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
