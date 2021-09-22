Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.82. 182,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

