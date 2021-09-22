Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $95.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

