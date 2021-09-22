Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,634,338 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.78.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

