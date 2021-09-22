Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Financial Comparison

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Volkswagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Volkswagen 1 6 12 0 2.58

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Volkswagen has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.04%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Stellantis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Volkswagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $1.36 13.80 Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.58 $10.13 billion $1.98 15.58

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Volkswagen 6.85% 13.35% 3.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Stellantis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

