W. P. Carey Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,136,000 after buying an additional 359,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

