Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 2,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $728.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

