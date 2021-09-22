Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $11,271.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00563033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,257,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.