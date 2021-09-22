Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,153 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waitr by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,025. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.