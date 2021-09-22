Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 307,927 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jim C. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 4,806,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,876. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

