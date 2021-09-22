Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 307,927 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jim C. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 4,806,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,876. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
