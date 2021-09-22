WANdisco (LON:WAND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $291.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), with a volume of 55688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of £180.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

