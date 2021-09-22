Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

