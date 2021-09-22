Waves Community Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00168831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00111827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.60 or 0.06907299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.85 or 0.99619901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00788532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,939 coins. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Waves Community Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

