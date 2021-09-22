Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 8%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.