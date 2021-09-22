Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

