Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $693.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $669.98 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 633,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

