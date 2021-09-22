Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Mike Roche Purchases 2,000 Shares

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$57.16 ($40.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,320.00 ($81,657.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 179.83%.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

