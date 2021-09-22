Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WTHVF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Westhaven Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

