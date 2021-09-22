Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

