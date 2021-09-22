Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,466 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

