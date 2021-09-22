Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

