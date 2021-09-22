Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Hershey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Hershey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

