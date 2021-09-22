Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

