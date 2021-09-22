WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

