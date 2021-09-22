WHALE Price Tops $13.29 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $83.37 million and $1.36 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.29 or 0.00030636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

