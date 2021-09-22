WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002172 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $678.37 million and approximately $32.78 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006726 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 741,847,059 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

