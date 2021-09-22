William J. Grubbs Acquires 5,000 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director William J. Grubbs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

