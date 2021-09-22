Wilmington plc (WIL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on November 12th

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Wilmington has a 12 month low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The company has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.