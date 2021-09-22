Winfield Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 12,321 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,225,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.