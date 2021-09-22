Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 3,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 296,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 56,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.