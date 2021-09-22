Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

