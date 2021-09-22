Wing Finance Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

