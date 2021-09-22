WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.02 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $316.12 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00108117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.22 or 0.06862007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.40 or 0.99576840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

