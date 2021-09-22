WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,303 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Bank were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

