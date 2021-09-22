WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

