WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $449,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.