WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

