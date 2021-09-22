WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 26,737 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in National CineMedia by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

