WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 776 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

