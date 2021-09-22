WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 8,419 shares.The stock last traded at $96.12 and had previously closed at $96.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.