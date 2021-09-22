WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.96 and last traded at $51.67. 21,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,950,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $8,528,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 143,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.