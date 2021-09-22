Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.0 days.

Wizz Air stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

