Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,538. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.