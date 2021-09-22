Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 694,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,407,500. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

