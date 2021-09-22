Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 694,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,407,500. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
