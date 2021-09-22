World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.