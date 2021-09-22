World Asset Management Inc Has $345,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $462.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.17 and its 200-day moving average is $446.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.75 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

