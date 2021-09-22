World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

